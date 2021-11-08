6th_$83,000, , 2YO, 4f, cloudy.
Far West Futurity
|10 (9) B the One (C.Moreno)
|3.80
|2.80
|2.60
|5 (5) Leaving Angelz (M.Osuna)
|3.80
|3.40
|8 (7) Five Bar Cali (J.Lopez)
|3.60
Off 7:55. Time 2:04.20. Good. Scratched_Playin the Game. Also Ran_Cm Rosie At Ta Bar, One Dashing Rabbit, L Bar D Mistr Cartel, Hell On Horseshoes, The Streakin Dream, Uncle Shine. $1 Exacta (10-5) paid $7.70. $0.5 Superfecta (10-5-8-7) paid $83.55. $1 Trifecta (10-5-8) paid $35.00.
