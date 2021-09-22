6th_$6,600, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.
|7 (7) Rickie Nine Toe's (M.Anderson)
|5.40
|3.80
|2.60
|8 (8) Baby Rose (T.Smith)
|4.20
|3.20
|5 (5) Thechampisfloring (J.Scriver)
|2.60
Off 7:46. Time 0:00.00. Fast. Also Ran_Winning Sound, Hot and Sassy, Noble Girl, Madame Jeanette, Hyphy. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $11.70. $0.5 Superfecta (7-8-5-3) paid $69.45. $1 Trifecta (7-8-5) paid $49.10. Attendance 444. TOT $475,956. IST $460,727. Handle $15,229. Total Handle $951,912.
