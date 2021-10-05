BC-Results Grants Pass-7-Add,0104
7th_$7,500, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.
|2 (2) Cosmic Tripster (J.Lopez)
|46.20
|19.20
|6.60
|1 (1) Kayla's Cowgirl (J.Guerrero)
|15.20
|4.40
|4 (4) Pin Up Lady (A.Anaya)
|2.60
Off 8:20. Time 0:59.84. Fast. Also Ran_Shez a Grinder, Thechampisfloring, Ashley Beautiful, Baby Rose, My Lite Nite, Rickie Nine Toe's, Noble Girl. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $302.00. $0.5 Superfecta (2-1-4-ALL) paid $732.45. $1 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $1,090.70. Attendance 425. TOT $450,857. IST $435,281. Handle $15,576. Total Handle $901,714.
