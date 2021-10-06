BC-Results Grants Pass-7-Add,0093
7th_$6,700, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|6 (5) Preacher Brown (L.Camacho-Flores)
|8.00
|4.40
|3.00
|4 (4) Inquisition (J.Wooten, Jr.)
|4.00
|2.60
|7 (6) High Speed Chase (A.Anaya)
|3.20
Off 8:22. Time 1:06.22. Wet Fast. Scratched_Behold de Eros, Being a Boss. Also Ran_Crescent Wildcat, Sway the Rules, My Boy Rudy, Active Pass, The Supply Program. $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $17.10. $0.5 Superfecta (6-4-7-1) paid $103.50. $1 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $72.50.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.