8th_$17,950, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f, rain.

OHBPA Fillies and Mares Sprint Series Final S.

5 (5) Raiderette (A.Anaya)4.403.202.80
7 (7) Beau Rocks (J.Wooten, Jr.)4.403.00
2 (2) Shez a Grinder (J.Figueroa)7.60

Off 8:42. Time 1:14.98. Wet Fast. Also Ran_My Lite Nite, Thechampisfloring, Timberlake Gage, Bluegrass Betty, Gee Street, Cosmic Tripster. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $7.10. $0.5 Superfecta (5-7-2-8) paid $120.70. $1 Trifecta (5-7-2) paid $44.50.

