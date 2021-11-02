BC-Results Grants Pass-8-Add,0096
8th_$17,950, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f, rain.
OHBPA Fillies and Mares Sprint Series Final S.
|5 (5) Raiderette (A.Anaya)
|4.40
|3.20
|2.80
|7 (7) Beau Rocks (J.Wooten, Jr.)
|4.40
|3.00
|2 (2) Shez a Grinder (J.Figueroa)
|7.60
Off 8:42. Time 1:14.98. Wet Fast. Also Ran_My Lite Nite, Thechampisfloring, Timberlake Gage, Bluegrass Betty, Gee Street, Cosmic Tripster. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $7.10. $0.5 Superfecta (5-7-2-8) paid $120.70. $1 Trifecta (5-7-2) paid $44.50.
