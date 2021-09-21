BC-Results Grants Pass-8-Add,0123
8th_$7,300, , 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear.
|6 (6) Shesaidshesperfect (D.Martin)
|17.40
|8.20
|5.00
|3 (3) Gee Street (L.Camacho-Flores)
|5.00
|4.60
|1 (1) Teaspoon of Pepper (M.Anderson)
|4.00
Off 8:44. Time 1:23.43. Fast. Also Ran_Emma's a Beast, Chiefs Lil Pearl, Penny Joe. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (6-2-3-6-6) 5 Correct Paid $133.70. $1 Pick 4 (2-3-6-6) 4 Correct Paid $260.20. $1 Pick 3 (3-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $100.10. Daily Double (6-6) paid $65.40. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $43.70. $0.5 Superfecta (6-3-1-2) paid $328.60. $1 Trifecta (6-3-1) paid $213.90. Attendance 475. TOT $309,400. IST $294,091. Handle $15,309. Total Handle $618,800.
