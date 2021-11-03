9th_$6,500, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|8 (5) Mattawa N That (P.Henry, Jr.)
|10.40
|6.40
|2.60
|10 (7) Lono (J.Guerrero)
|20.80
|5.00
|9 (6) Luck Is My Name (T.Smith)
|2.10
Off 9:39. Time 1:08.68. Good. Scratched_Golden Flame, Forest Victory, Mobjack. Also Ran_Papa's Honey, Preachinatdinner, Mister G. Q., Lord Vader. $1 Exacta (8-10) paid $67.00. $0.5 Superfecta (8-10-9-6) paid $388.25. $1 Trifecta (8-10-9) paid $249.20. Attendance 480. TOT $571,689. IST $553,170. Handle $18,519. Total Handle $1,143,378.
