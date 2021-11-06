BC-Results Gulfstream Park-2-Add,0095
2nd_$24,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|4 (3) Uncork the Bottle (C.Torres)
|4.20
|2.40
|2.10
|2 (2) Dizzy Gillespie (E.Zayas)
|2.80
|2.20
|8 (5) One Eyed Jack (L.Reyes)
|2.40
Off 12:59. Time 1:24.40. Fast. Scratched_Unmatchable, Lusitano, Golden Decision. Also Ran_Honolulu Express, Shakem N Breakem. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $14.00. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $5.10. Quinella (2-4) paid $5.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-8-5) paid $1.49. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-8) paid $6.50.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.