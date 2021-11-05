BC-Results Gulfstream Park-2-Add,0088
2nd_$24,000, , 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Face of Victory (E.Zayas)
|4.20
|2.80
|2.10
|6 (5) Vinnie Van Go (S.Camacho)
|4.20
|2.40
|1 (1) Star Juancho (L.Reyes)
|2.20
Off 1:04. Time 1:11.13. Sloppy. Scratched_Guaco, Kalu. Also Ran_All Around, Berhanu. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $8.20. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $8.70. Quinella (2-6) paid $7.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-1-4) paid $2.64. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-1) paid $9.95.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.