3rd_$60,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
|8 (8) Champagne Lady (L.Saez)
|8.20
|3.80
|3.20
|9 (9) Fast as Flight (J.Alvarado)
|3.00
|2.40
|4 (4) Pharaoh's Jewel (T.Gaffalione)
|3.20
Off 1:30. Time 1:37.25. Firm. Also Ran_Maria's Revenge, Ventriloquist, Cocoa Icing, Great Warrior, Fleeting Glimpse, Tranquillina. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2/6-8) 3 Correct Paid $32.30. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $9.70. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $10.50. Quinella (8-9) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-4-3) paid $17.96. $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-4) paid $22.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.