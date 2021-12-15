3rd_$60,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.

8 (8) Champagne Lady (L.Saez)8.203.803.20
9 (9) Fast as Flight (J.Alvarado)3.002.40
4 (4) Pharaoh's Jewel (T.Gaffalione)3.20

Off 1:30. Time 1:37.25. Firm. Also Ran_Maria's Revenge, Ventriloquist, Cocoa Icing, Great Warrior, Fleeting Glimpse, Tranquillina. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2/6-8) 3 Correct Paid $32.30. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $9.70. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $10.50. Quinella (8-9) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-4-3) paid $17.96. $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-4) paid $22.60.

