BC-Results Gulfstream Park-3-Add,0099
3rd_$61,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 6f, cloudy.
|5 (4) My Prankster (L.Saez)
|2.20
|2.10
|2.10
|3 (2) Little Vic (E.Zayas)
|2.40
|2.10
|1 (1) Hey Porter (C.Sutherland)
|2.20
Off 1:29. Time 1:09.02. Fast. Scratched_One More Score, Detroit City. Also Ran_Frosted Armour, Lucago. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-2/5/7) 3 Correct Paid $21.65. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $7.90. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $2.00. Quinella (3-5) paid $2.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-1-6) no winners. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-1) paid $1.85.
