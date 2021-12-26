3rd_$23,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f, clear.
|2 (2) Awesome Apeal (L.Reyes)
|5.80
|3.00
|2.20
|1 (1) Chasing Joy (L.Panici)
|3.80
|3.00
|5 (4) Angelic Storm (M.Meneses)
|3.20
Off 1:01. Time 1:12.94. Fast. Scratched_Flor de Plata, Chase That Dream. Also Ran_Miracle Mischief, Princess Pup, Penny Angel. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $57.25. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $7.60. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $9.10. Quinella (1-2) paid $10.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-5-8) paid $5.88. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-5) paid $23.05.
