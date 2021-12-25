4th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.
|6 (6) King Cairo (C.Sutherland)
|7.20
|4.80
|3.20
|8 (8) Meteorito (C.Lugo)
|12.00
|6.60
|7 (7) Two Princes (J.Alvarado)
|4.20
Off 1:29. Time 1:37.60. Fast. Also Ran_Hard Ten, Thru the Vine, Converter, Ethos, The Red Man. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $66.40. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $14.30. $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $40.80. Quinella (6-8) paid $57.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-7-1) paid $97.36. $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-7) paid $136.30. $1 X-5 Super High Five (6-8-7-1-2) no winners. TOT $10,130,045.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.