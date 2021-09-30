5th_$60,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Strategy Queen (C.Torres)
|11.00
|5.60
|4.20
|3 (3) Empress Ellie (C.Sutherland)
|7.20
|4.80
|2 (2) Moon Party (E.Zayas)
|11.80
Off 3:00. Time 1:08.09. Fast. Also Ran_Poiema, R Girl's Werth It, Gamble's Orb, Alarm Clock, Quentessa, Lady Puchi. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-1/7-4-6-1) 5 Correct Paid $528.95, 4 Correct Paid $9.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/7-4-6-1) 4 Correct Paid $163.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $60.25. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $35.30. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $45.50. Quinella (1-3) paid $51.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-7) paid $646.08. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $218.35. $1 X-5 Super High Five (1-3-2-7-5) no winners. TOT $2,694,326.
