6th_$43,000, mdn opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Raise the Rent (R.Maragh)
|4.40
|3.20
|2.20
|2 (2) Mish (R.Maragh)
|8.00
|3.60
|6 (5) Catch On Emotional (C.Torres)
|2.40
Off 3:43. Time 1:09.54. Fast. Scratched_Peppi. Also Ran_Tap Gold, Jump Back Jack. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $18.65. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $2.90. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $13.10. Quinella (1-2) paid $17.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-6-5) paid $3.36. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-6) paid $12.35.
