BC-Results Gulfstream Park-6-Add,0103
6th_$46,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Freak (E.Zayas)
|7.00
|4.40
|3.60
|7 (7) Romantic Tale (L.Panici)
|23.40
|12.20
|4 (4) The Great Kath (S.Camacho)
|6.00
Off 3:31. Time 1:04.80. Fast. Also Ran_Follow Me Mom, World Gone Wild, True Atka, Mackenzie's Girl, Bahamian Moon. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-12-1) 3 Correct Paid $46.00. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $71.30. Quinella (1-7) paid $74.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-2) paid $286.32. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $158.45. $1 Daily Double (12-1) paid $31.30.
