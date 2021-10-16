6th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.

8 (8) Battle Cry (L.Panici)13.807.203.40
4 (4) Charlotte the Brit (C.Sutherland)8.803.80
3 (3) Acting Lucky (R.Maragh)2.20

Off 3:30. Time 0:59.68. Fast. Also Ran_Daddy's Joy, Yellen, Henni Penny, Palmgirl, Piper, Grey Jazmine. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $189.40. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $53.90. Quinella (4-8) paid $70.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-3-9) paid $38.45. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-3) paid $68.45. $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $53.10.

