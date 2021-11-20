7th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.

9 (8) Thinkin Cowtown (J.Morelos)20.407.604.20
3 (3) Regal Chant (M.Vasquez)4.402.80
2 (2) Afficionado (L.Reyes)3.00

Off 3:27. Time 0:58.14. Fast. Scratched_Don't Make Me Beg. Also Ran_Noble Intentions, R Next Roll, Buff's in Love, Foxy Lady, Lady Fiorella. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $78.00. $1 Exacta (9-3) paid $43.60. Quinella (3-9) paid $47.80. $0.1 Superfecta (9-3-2-8) paid $61.60. $0.5 Trifecta (9-3-2) paid $71.60. $1 X-5 Super High Five (9-3-2-8-7) no winners. $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $19.00. TOT $3,565,841.

