7th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.
|9 (8) Thinkin Cowtown (J.Morelos)
|20.40
|7.60
|4.20
|3 (3) Regal Chant (M.Vasquez)
|4.40
|2.80
|2 (2) Afficionado (L.Reyes)
|3.00
Off 3:27. Time 0:58.14. Fast. Scratched_Don't Make Me Beg. Also Ran_Noble Intentions, R Next Roll, Buff's in Love, Foxy Lady, Lady Fiorella. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $78.00. $1 Exacta (9-3) paid $43.60. Quinella (3-9) paid $47.80. $0.1 Superfecta (9-3-2-8) paid $61.60. $0.5 Trifecta (9-3-2) paid $71.60. $1 X-5 Super High Five (9-3-2-8-7) no winners. $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $19.00. TOT $3,565,841.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.