7th_$52,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|6 (6) Endless Front (E.Jaramillo)
|3.80
|2.80
|2.10
|3 (3) Viva La Red (R.Maragh)
|2.80
|2.10
|5 (5) Ventriloquist (C.Torres)
|2.10
Off 4:09. Time 1:49.21. Fast. Also Ran_Magna Colors, Lucky Emilia, Starship Unica. $0.5 Pick 3 (12-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $26.90. $1 Daily Double (8-6) paid $3.50. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $5.40. Quinella (3-6) paid $6.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-5-1) paid $3.93. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $4.35.
