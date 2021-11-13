BC-Results Gulfstream Park-8-Add,0105

8th_$19,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.

8 (7) Doo Wop Don (L.Reyes)4.002.802.40
2 (2) Sixty One (J.Morelos)5.803.80
6 (5) Abhar (L.Panici)5.00

Off 3:56. Time 1:11.38. Fast. Scratched_Gods Blessing. Also Ran_Frankie Z, I Turn a Night Up, Kicks On Sixty Six, Little Dude, Factorino, Bahamian Beat. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-11-8) 3 Correct Paid $55.30. $1 Exacta (8-2) paid $9.10. Quinella (2-8) paid $14.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-6-7) paid $21.15. $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-6) paid $28.80. $1 Daily Double (11-8) paid $10.50.

