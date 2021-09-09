8th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Bahamian Moon (L.Panici)
|12.40
|6.40
|4.00
|5 (5) Charlotte the Brit (C.Sutherland)
|6.80
|4.40
|9 (8) Happy Loudon (J.Morelos)
|11.80
Off 4:55. Time 0:58.39. Sloppy. Scratched_Yellen. Also Ran_Beauty Queen, Henni Penny, La Cara Bonita, My Destiny, Daddy's Joy. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-7-5-5-2-ALL) 6 Correct Paid $4,249.72. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-5-5-2-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $848.20, 4 Correct Paid $9.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-2-ALL) 4 Correct Paid $53.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $93.35. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $12.05. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $40.50. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $44.10. Quinella (3-5) paid $54.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-9-8) paid $419.28. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-9) paid $427.40. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $3,329,189.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.