8th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|5 (5) Uptown Queen (E.Jaramillo)
|6.40
|4.60
|3.40
|12 (12) Raison the Glass (J.Diaz, Jr.)
|9.60
|4.60
|8 (8) Karenville (S.Camacho)
|5.20
Off 4:34. Time 1:47.73. Fast. Also Ran_La Rusia, One Night Stand, Dora Princella, Red Wind, Sister Is Devil, Cactus Kitten, First Gold, Gingeronmymind, V K Star. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $63.25. $1 Exacta (5-12) paid $42.00. Quinella (5-12) paid $64.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-12-8-4) paid $97.26. $0.5 Trifecta (5-12-8) paid $162.70. $1 X-5 Super High Five (5-12-8-4-7) no winners. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $18.70. TOT $6,186,921.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.