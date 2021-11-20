9th_$37,000, , 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|4 (4) Wicked Groove (E.Zayas)
|17.20
|7.80
|5.20
|5 (5) Katz a Dream (P.Lopez)
|4.20
|3.20
|9 (9) Isla Bonita (J.Diaz, Jr.)
|9.20
Off 4:42. Time 1:44.29. Fast. Also Ran_Village Queen, Riveting Spirit, Appointed, Centsless Drama, Feets of Feather, Domineering. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $177.55. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $32.00. Quinella (4-5) paid $34.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-9-3) paid $322.38. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-9) paid $228.45. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $142.20.
