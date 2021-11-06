9th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f, clear.
|6 (6) Front Loaded (C.Sutherland)
|12.40
|5.60
|3.60
|9 (9) Maddy's Dream (L.Reyes)
|6.80
|4.40
|8 (8) Septemberten (E.Gonzalez)
|4.20
Off 4:39. Time 1:17.08. Fast. Also Ran_Joe Di Baggio, Self Taught, My Mane Man, American Prince, Another Duke, Call Curt. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-10-6) 3 Correct Paid $45.80. $1 Daily Double (10-6) paid $10.90. $1 Exacta (6-9) paid $47.00. Quinella (6-9) paid $43.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-9-8-1) paid $167.02. $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-8) paid $114.55.
