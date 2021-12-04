BC-Results Gulfstream Park-9-Add,0114
9th_$39,000, , 2YO F, 6f, clear.
|4 (4) Anna's Dream (E.Zayas)
|9.60
|4.60
|3.60
|3 (3) Twenty One Short (M.Meneses)
|5.00
|3.60
|1 (1) Cajun Cousin (M.Vasquez)
|3.60
Off 4:02. Time 1:11.91. Fast. Scratched_Arrow Shape. Also Ran_Blame It On Rose, Numeric, Lara's Lady, Del Rey Dolly, Vanishing Faith. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $82.60. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $22.80. Quinella (3-4) paid $24.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-1-8) paid $35.73. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $49.75. $1 X-5 Super High Five (4-3-1-8-7) no winners. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $22.10. TOT $6,930,563.
