9th_$61,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, clear.

6 (4) Sweet Serenade (L.Saez)4.603.202.10
9 (7) Serenade a Kitten (E.Gonzalez)11.004.40
8 (6) Grand Ave Girl (T.Gaffalione)2.40

Off 4:37. Time 1:43.17. Fast. Scratched_Tetella, Reyna de Verano. Also Ran_Mirabell Mei, Omnia, Lookinlikeaqueen, Double Blessed, Designed by Kitten. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-5-1/3/6) 3 Correct Paid $24.25. $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $14.50. $1 Exacta (6-9) paid $19.70. Quinella (6-9) paid $34.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-9-8-7) paid $25.22. $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-8) paid $24.70.

