1st_$37,500, mdn cl, 2YO, 5f, tf., cloudy.
|2 (1) Happy Back (J.Morelos)
|12.20
|6.60
|2.40
|7 (5) Pork Chop (C.Sutherland)
|7.00
|2.40
|6 (4) Whiskeyonhislips (E.Jaramillo)
|2.10
Off 12:52. Time 0:58.47. Firm. Scratched_One More Score, Munger. Also Ran_Wildcat Echo, Capture Mi, Laynes Knight, Wild Irishman, Creative Magic. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $34.10. Quinella (2-7) paid $36.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-4) paid $23.86. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $21.45.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$60,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Divine Connection (C.Sutherland)
|16.00
|6.00
|3.80
|2 (2) Veiled Prophet (E.Gonzalez)
|2.40
|2.20
|5 (5) Laniakea Storm (E.Jaramillo)
|3.80
Off 1:26. Time 1:12.52. Fast. Also Ran_Soul Flight, Wildcat Star, Dignified, Makin It Look Easy, Jo Jo a Go Go. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $51.00. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $18.20. Quinella (1-2) paid $16.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-5-6) paid $24.51. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-5) paid $37.85.
3rd_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
|2 (1) Hoity Toity (J.Diaz, Jr.)
|33.60
|16.00
|9.00
|5 (3) Simonela (R.Miranda)
|16.80
|9.40
|8 (6) Sylvanella (E.Zayas)
|4.00
Off 2:05. Time 1:35.76. Firm. Scratched_K's Running Free, Gran Reserva. Also Ran_Livin At the Beach, Kourvoisier, My Masterpiece, Lady Cloverly. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $426.90. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $169.10. Quinella (2-5) paid $137.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-8-7) paid $292.48. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-8) paid $357.05. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $130.60.
4th_$23,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy.
|7 (7) Elisa's Song (S.Camacho)
|37.80
|17.60
|12.20
|6 (6) Sweetcandyfactory (J.Rios)
|17.00
|13.60
|10 (10) Look Up to Heaven (M.Vasquez)
|6.80
Off 2:37. Time 1:14.38. Fast. Also Ran_Oodles On Fire, Lady Younes, Mila, Tsayonara Slew, Kumandra, Cagua, Uncaptured Faith, Ivy Way. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $773.55. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $313.30. Quinella (6-7) paid $251.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-10-9) paid $1,854.22. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-10) paid $1,644.70. $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $255.30.
5th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Goodbye Gaby (W.Galviz)
|5.40
|3.20
|2.20
|1 (1) Acting Lucky (M.Meneses)
|3.80
|2.60
|7 (7) Cozy Cafe (M.Vasquez)
|2.80
Off 3:10. Time 1:10.87. Fast. Also Ran_Miss Italy, Don't Lose Hope, Kitty Kitty, Sheza Happy Girl. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-1-2-7-5) 5 Correct Paid $31,668.20, 4 Correct Paid $138.05. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-2-7-5) 4 Correct Paid $4,521.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $540.90. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-7) paid $11.75. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $113.40. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $7.60. Quinella (1-5) paid $9.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-7-2) paid $6.27.
6th_$36,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., showers.
|5 (4) Thenorthremembers (C.Sutherland)
|9.60
|4.60
|2.80
|11 (7) Buenisimo (L.Reyes)
|4.00
|2.60
|7 (5) Thorn (C.Olivero)
|2.40
Off 3:47. Time 1:43.76. Firm. Scratched_Converter, Grand Wiser, Braccio Di Ferro, Big Thorn. Also Ran_Colonel Jackson, Exponential, South Pointe Drive, No Getting Over Me. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $188.25. $1 Exacta (5-11) paid $19.20. Quinella (5-11) paid $24.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-11-7-1) paid $72.27. $0.5 Trifecta (5-11-7) paid $34.10. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $13.50.
7th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO, 6f, showers.
|2 (2) Gatsby (C.Sutherland)
|12.60
|6.20
|4.00
|3 (3) American Prince (E.Jaramillo)
|5.00
|3.60
|1 (1) Speargun (M.Meneses)
|4.60
Off 4:21. Time 1:10.48. Good. Also Ran_The Distractor, Democracy, Bailey. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $48.30. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $40.10. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $35.80. Quinella (2-3) paid $27.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-6) paid $59.87. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $82.05.
8th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Bahamian Moon (L.Panici)
|12.40
|6.40
|4.00
|5 (5) Charlotte the Brit (C.Sutherland)
|6.80
|4.40
|9 (8) Happy Loudon (J.Morelos)
|11.80
Off 4:55. Time 0:58.39. Sloppy. Scratched_Yellen. Also Ran_Beauty Queen, Henni Penny, La Cara Bonita, My Destiny, Daddy's Joy. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-7-5-5-2-ALL) 6 Correct Paid $4,249.72. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-5-5-2-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $848.20, 4 Correct Paid $9.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-2-ALL) 4 Correct Paid $53.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $93.35. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $12.05. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $40.50. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $44.10. Quinella (3-5) paid $54.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-9-8) paid $419.28. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-9) paid $427.40. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $3,329,189.
