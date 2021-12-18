BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0101

Gulfstream Park Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$60,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f, tf., cloudy.

8 (7) Mogalu (E.Jaramillo)9.605.204.00
9 (8) Jinxed (T.Gaffalione)7.805.20
4 (3) Swift Dancer (L.Reyes)5.20

Off 12:05. Time 0:57.39. Firm. Scratched_Jack Backed. Also Ran_Icing, Straight Time, Carnivore, Bourbon Ready, Jest Above, Jet Wings. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $29.70. Quinella (8-9) paid $34.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-4-10) paid $120.67. $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-4) paid $96.40.

