|Gulfstream Park Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$34,000, cl, 3YO up, 5f, showers.
|7 (7) Frenchmen Street (L.Reyes)
|26.00
|11.00
|5.40
|8 (8) New York's Finest (E.Zayas)
|6.20
|4.60
|3 (3) Coop Tries Harder (P.Lopez)
|4.40
Off 12:33. Time 0:57.50. Fast. Also Ran_Gran Malbec, Earth, Encrypted, Notacatbutacard, Unmatchable. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $83.50. Quinella (7-8) paid $102.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-3-4) paid $162.77. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-3) paid $174.60. $1 X-5 Super High Five (7-8-3-4-6) no winners. TOT $3,565,841.
