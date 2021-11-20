BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0107

Gulfstream Park Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$34,000, cl, 3YO up, 5f, showers.

7 (7) Frenchmen Street (L.Reyes)26.0011.005.40
8 (8) New York's Finest (E.Zayas)6.204.60
3 (3) Coop Tries Harder (P.Lopez)4.40

Off 12:33. Time 0:57.50. Fast. Also Ran_Gran Malbec, Earth, Encrypted, Notacatbutacard, Unmatchable. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $83.50. Quinella (7-8) paid $102.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-3-4) paid $162.77. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-3) paid $174.60. $1 X-5 Super High Five (7-8-3-4-6) no winners. TOT $3,565,841.

