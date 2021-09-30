BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0108

Gulfstream Park Results Thursday
By The Associated Press

1st_$24,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

6 (6) Emoji Guy (E.Gonzalez)5.603.202.40
2 (2) Farm Boy (J.Morelos)10.006.00
5 (5) Brett's World (L.Reyes)2.80

Off 12:52. Time 1:48.08. Fast. Also Ran_Big City Red, Finding Mischief, Star Deputy, Just Like Mike, Holy Meister. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $30.20. Quinella (2-6) paid $37.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-5-1) paid $67.70. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-5) paid $33.15. $1 X-5 Super High Five (6-2-5-1-4) no winners. TOT $2,694,326.

