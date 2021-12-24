BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0097
|Gulfstream Park Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$23,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear.
|4 (4) Beastfromtheeast (J.Rios)
|4.20
|2.60
|2.10
|6 (6) My Man Vito (M.Vasquez)
|4.00
|2.60
|1 (1) Magic Pro (H.Berrios)
|2.20
Off 12:02. Time 1:12.20. Fast. Also Ran_Banditoftheprairie, Trinni Surprise, Prayin On Currency, Tordo, Bettingonadream. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $8.00. Quinella (4-6) paid $7.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-1-2) paid $18.73. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-1) paid $9.85.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.