BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0097

Gulfstream Park Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$23,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear.

4 (4) Beastfromtheeast (J.Rios)4.202.602.10
6 (6) My Man Vito (M.Vasquez)4.002.60
1 (1) Magic Pro (H.Berrios)2.20

Off 12:02. Time 1:12.20. Fast. Also Ran_Banditoftheprairie, Trinni Surprise, Prayin On Currency, Tordo, Bettingonadream. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $8.00. Quinella (4-6) paid $7.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-1-2) paid $18.73. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-1) paid $9.85.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

