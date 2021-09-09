BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0104

Gulfstream Park Results Thursday
By The Associated Press

1st_$37,500, mdn cl, 2YO, 5f, tf., cloudy.

2 (1) Happy Back (J.Morelos)12.206.602.40
7 (5) Pork Chop (C.Sutherland)7.002.40
6 (4) Whiskeyonhislips (E.Jaramillo)2.10

Off 12:52. Time 0:58.47. Firm. Scratched_One More Score, Munger. Also Ran_Wildcat Echo, Capture Mi, Laynes Knight, Wild Irishman, Creative Magic. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $34.10. Quinella (2-7) paid $36.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-4) paid $23.86. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $21.45.

