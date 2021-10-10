BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0101

Gulfstream Park Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$32,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.

5 (3) High Yield Kitten (L.Reyes)5.403.002.20
2 (2) Awesome Family (M.Vasquez)8.206.20
7 (5) Attenti Mandatory (J.Sanchez)4.60

Off 12:51. Time 1:07.15. Fast. Scratched_Super Sniper, Luca Drew the Ace. Also Ran_Shipwreck, Gilded Asset, Carrots Or Carats. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $20.90. Quinella (2-5) paid $30.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-7-8) paid $42.30. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $44.45.

