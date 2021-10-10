BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0101
|Gulfstream Park Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$32,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|5 (3) High Yield Kitten (L.Reyes)
|5.40
|3.00
|2.20
|2 (2) Awesome Family (M.Vasquez)
|8.20
|6.20
|7 (5) Attenti Mandatory (J.Sanchez)
|4.60
Off 12:51. Time 1:07.15. Fast. Scratched_Super Sniper, Luca Drew the Ace. Also Ran_Shipwreck, Gilded Asset, Carrots Or Carats. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $20.90. Quinella (2-5) paid $30.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-7-8) paid $42.30. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $44.45.
