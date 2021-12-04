BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0117
|Gulfstream Park Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$24,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|11 (11) Benefactor (M.Meneses)
|22.00
|11.20
|7.00
|4 (4) Farley (R.Betancourt)
|21.40
|15.20
|7 (7) Poco Charlie (R.Maragh)
|5.60
Off 12:05. Time 1:40.65. Fast. Scratched_Unmatchable, Strike the Top, Ambassador Jim, Small Hope. Also Ran_Inclusive, Uhtred, Philo, Drillomatic, Keepsakekitten, Jeha, National Honor, Catching Fish, Kitten Street. $1 Exacta (11-4) paid $263.40. Quinella (4-11) paid $322.80. $0.1 Superfecta (11-4-7-9-2) paid $3,249.76. $0.5 Trifecta (11-4-7) paid $1,825.65.
