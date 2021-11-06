BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0111

Gulfstream Park Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$21,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, rain.

1 (1) Cidstayinurlaine (C.Sutherland)7.204.003.00
7 (7) Cajun Spice (G.Martinez)9.205.20
4 (4) Mama Longlegs (S.Camacho)3.00

Off 12:40. Time 0:58.83. Fast. Also Ran_Drillzilla, For Ever Ours, G T's Blue Squall, Marimba, Milenita, Angels Can Fly. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $27.10. Quinella (1-7) paid $35.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-6) paid $115.31. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $58.15. $1 X-5 Super High Five (1-7-4-6-9) no winners. TOT $5,666,496.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you