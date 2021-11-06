BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0111
|Gulfstream Park Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$21,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, rain.
|1 (1) Cidstayinurlaine (C.Sutherland)
|7.20
|4.00
|3.00
|7 (7) Cajun Spice (G.Martinez)
|9.20
|5.20
|4 (4) Mama Longlegs (S.Camacho)
|3.00
Off 12:40. Time 0:58.83. Fast. Also Ran_Drillzilla, For Ever Ours, G T's Blue Squall, Marimba, Milenita, Angels Can Fly. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $27.10. Quinella (1-7) paid $35.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-4-6) paid $115.31. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-4) paid $58.15. $1 X-5 Super High Five (1-7-4-6-9) no winners. TOT $5,666,496.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.