Gulfstream Park Results Friday
By The Associated Press

1st_$23,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 7f, clear.

10 (10) Cashier Check (E.Jaramillo)10.205.403.60
11 (11) Beastfromtheeast (J.Rios)7.804.60
8 (8) Mr Mac Quhae (T.Gaffalione)3.40

Off 12:02. Time 1:23.97. Fast. Also Ran_Tapaterm, Regio, Dr Chrome, Cupid's Ghost, Eccentrico, Tempestuous, Untwisted, David's Cupid. $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $30.30. Quinella (10-11) paid $36.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-8-2) paid $114.38. $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-8) paid $59.30.

