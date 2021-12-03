BC-Results Gulfstream Park,0103
|Gulfstream Park Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$23,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 7f, clear.
|10 (10) Cashier Check (E.Jaramillo)
|10.20
|5.40
|3.60
|11 (11) Beastfromtheeast (J.Rios)
|7.80
|4.60
|8 (8) Mr Mac Quhae (T.Gaffalione)
|3.40
Off 12:02. Time 1:23.97. Fast. Also Ran_Tapaterm, Regio, Dr Chrome, Cupid's Ghost, Eccentrico, Tempestuous, Untwisted, David's Cupid. $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $30.30. Quinella (10-11) paid $36.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-8-2) paid $114.38. $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-8) paid $59.30.
