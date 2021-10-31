4th_$12,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|1 (1) Teller (J.Felix)
|5.20
|3.60
|3.00
|6 (6) Pinballer (R.Bowen)
|8.20
|5.40
|2 (2) Behavin Myself (A.Quinonez)
|4.20
Off 4:34. Time 1:44.82. Fast. Scratched_Thirsty Owl, The Last Fact, Zoffa, Point of Direction. Also Ran_Captain Carnegie, Son of Grace, Kit Kowaleski, Nobel, Off to the Beach, Option, Tea After Ballet. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-1/7/8/12/14) 3 Correct Paid $36.95. $1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $65.50. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $15.70. $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-2-9) paid $96.00. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-2) paid $26.95.
