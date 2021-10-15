4th_$11,500, cl, 3YO up, 5f, cloudy.
|11 (8) Ride Into the Sky (A.Rodriguez)
|5.80
|3.00
|2.80
|3 (3) North Side (C.Emigh)
|3.00
|2.40
|2 (2) Oncewewerebrothers (I.Wiseman)
|3.00
Off 4:31. Time 0:58.00. Fast. Scratched_Boom Box, Shippingport, Mongol Bull. Also Ran_Contraction, Deano, W W Kan Do, Bourbon Tan, Beyond Streetsmart. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-11) 3 Correct Paid $33.30. $1 Daily Double (2-11) paid $5.00. $1 Exacta (11-3) paid $9.20. $0.2 Superfecta (11-3-2-1) paid $37.36. $0.5 Trifecta (11-3-2) paid $13.30.
