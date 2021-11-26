BC-Results Hawthorne-5-Add,0111
5th_$13,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|7 (6) Big Sport (C.Emigh)
|4.40
|2.60
|2.20
|5 (5) Mark of the Z (E.Perez)
|3.00
|2.40
|1 (1) Ride Into the Sky (V.Santiago)
|3.60
Off 5:13. Time 1:10.72. Fast. Scratched_You Split Tens. Also Ran_Follow the Signs, North Side, Devil's Rule. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-4-2-5-6/7) 4 Correct Paid $62.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-2-5-6/7) 4 Correct Paid $483.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $58.25. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-1) paid $18.55. $0.2 Superfecta (7-5-1-2) paid $16.04. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $20.00. $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $6.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.