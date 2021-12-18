BC-Results Hawthorne-6-Add,0103
6th_$23,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Rare Action Attack (A.Rodriguez)
|29.00
|11.40
|6.60
|9 (8) Stormy Empire (D.Sanchez)
|5.80
|4.00
|5 (5) Long Tall Woman (A.Centeno)
|5.00
Off 3:26. Time 1:11.22. Fast. Scratched_Mud Hut. Also Ran_Sheza Savage, Play Twenty, Arose for Lyla, Littlebitofbluskys, Romantic Attack. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $228.45. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $110.10. $1 Exacta (6-9) paid $63.20. $0.2 Superfecta (6-9-5-8) paid $184.06. $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-5) paid $176.30.
