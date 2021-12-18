BC-Results Hawthorne-6-Add,0103

6th_$23,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.

6 (6) Rare Action Attack (A.Rodriguez)29.0011.406.60
9 (8) Stormy Empire (D.Sanchez)5.804.00
5 (5) Long Tall Woman (A.Centeno)5.00

Off 3:26. Time 1:11.22. Fast. Scratched_Mud Hut. Also Ran_Sheza Savage, Play Twenty, Arose for Lyla, Littlebitofbluskys, Romantic Attack. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $228.45. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $110.10. $1 Exacta (6-9) paid $63.20. $0.2 Superfecta (6-9-5-8) paid $184.06. $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-5) paid $176.30.

