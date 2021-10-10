BC-Results Hawthorne-7-Add,0113
7th_$14,500, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Mister Kelly (J.Loveberry)
|5.80
|3.20
|2.80
|9 (9) Ride Richie Ride (E.Baird)
|3.20
|2.80
|11 (11) Tom's Last General (J.Tavares)
|4.80
Off 6:02. Time 1:11.13. Fast. Also Ran_Town Agenda, Lt. Junior Grade, Wise Khozan, Baba's Boy, Coco Bravado, Toddles, Prince of Mayhem, Outrider. $0.5 Pick 3 (6/10-14-2) 3 Correct Paid $13.15. $1 Daily Double (14-2) paid $10.70. $1 Exacta (2-9) paid $8.80. $0.2 Superfecta (2-9-11-10) paid $37.04. $0.5 Trifecta (2-9-11) paid $22.10. $1,541,060. Handle $34,258. Total Handle $1,575,318.
