BC-Results Hawthorne-8-Add,0121
8th_$24,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|12 (9) W W Hotshot (V.Santiago)
|34.40
|15.40
|8.20
|7 (4) Hurricane Highway (O.Hernandez)
|8.00
|4.60
|6 (3) Bull Hollow (E.Baird)
|8.60
Off 6:39. Time 1:10.28. Fast. Scratched_Locamotor, Woodland Walk, Richiesgotswagger. Also Ran_Hide the Demon, Oil Money, Fireman Oscar, Colonel Klink, Samurai Cause, Wild Wes. $0.5 Pick 3 (3/4/5/9/10-11-12) 3 Correct Paid $93.10. $1 Daily Double (11-12) paid $168.70. $1 Exacta (12-7) paid $169.10. $0.2 Superfecta (12-7-6-10) paid $3,353.12. $0.5 Trifecta (12-7-6) paid $1,097.00. $1,465,967. Handle $53,078. Total Handle $1,519,045.
