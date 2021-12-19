BC-Results Hawthorne-8-Add,0106

8th_$12,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.

2 (2) Baba's Boy (C.Roman)16.808.004.80
9 (9) Rip It Ryan (E.Giles)15.806.60
7 (7) Coni's Coup (E.Perez)4.20

Off 4:21. Time 1:44.73. Fast. Also Ran_Move On Over, Cowboys Feather, Easton Rocks, Bravo Bravo, Prince of Mayhem, Cachaco. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $51.25. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $28.80. $1 Exacta (2-9) paid $121.30. $0.2 Superfecta (2-9-7-8) paid $514.98. $0.5 Trifecta (2-9-7) paid $302.95. $1,823,661. Handle $29,082. Total Handle $1,852,743.

