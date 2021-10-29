BC-Results Hawthorne, Combined,0902
|Hawthorne Results Combined Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$9,500, cl, 3YO up, 6f, showers.
|1 (1) Fort Ridge (J.Felix)
|9.80
|3.80
|3.20
|6 (6) Tale of the Nile (E.Baird)
|3.40
|2.60
|4 (4) Fleetway (E.Giles)
|5.60
Off 3:13. Time 1:10.71. Sloppy. Also Ran_Deano, Croce d'Oro, High Hero, Power Cry. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $16.80. $0.2 Superfecta (1-6-4-2) paid $65.72. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-4) paid $75.75.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$9,500, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, showers.
|4 (4) Kimberly Frances (C.Bailey)
|4.20
|2.60
|2.20
|6 (6) Be Authentic (J.Loveberry)
|3.00
|2.60
|3 (3) Little Chick (J.Ortega)
|5.40
Off 3:42. Time 1:44.63. Sloppy. Also Ran_The More I Burn, Hoosier Gold Case, Wildwood Maggie, Vegan Goes Best. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $16.60. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $5.00. $0.2 Superfecta (4-6-3-2) paid $99.86. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $24.65.
3rd_$14,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 5½f, showers.
|4 (4) Dare Goes Da Devil (J.Tavares)
|4.80
|2.80
|2.40
|1 (1) Hour Cat (C.Bailey)
|5.40
|3.40
|6 (6) Triple Chrome (C.Emigh)
|2.40
Off 4:08. Time 1:05.60. Sloppy. Also Ran_Meataball, Webcam, Cheekers, Jacks Spring Break. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $20.40. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $6.20. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $19.10. $0.2 Superfecta (4-1-6-2) paid $23.58. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $30.00.
4th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, showers.
|3 (2) Gagoots (E.Perez)
|6.00
|3.60
|2.40
|10 (6) Coni's Coup (J.Tavares)
|4.00
|2.40
|8 (4) Charliecando (C.Bailey)
|2.10
Off 4:34. Time 1:43.48. Sloppy. Scratched_Quiet Prayer, Hold the Spice, Junior Bug, Star of Stars. Also Ran_Retain, Last Spring, Killer Bee. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $9.30. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $10.00. $1 Exacta (3-10) paid $9.60. $0.2 Superfecta (3-10-8-1) paid $8.86. $0.5 Trifecta (3-10-8) paid $8.20.
5th_$9,500, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, showers.
|5 (5) Jimmie T (J.Melancon)
|6.20
|3.40
|2.40
|6 (6) Hatchet Creek (E.Giles)
|3.20
|2.40
|7 (7) Lastfortinofamily (J.Lopez)
|2.20
Off 5:00. Time 1:19.30. Sloppy. Scratched_Rip It Ryan. Also Ran_Ministry of Art, Lee La Dew, Stratus Storm, Bold Attack. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-4-4-3-5) 5 Correct Paid $156.05, 4 Correct Paid $3.10. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-4-3-5) 4 Correct Paid $40.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $11.45. $0.2 Superfecta (5-6-7-1) paid $6.92. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $8.90. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $9.10. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-7) paid $8.10.
6th_$24,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, showers.
|5 (4) Valiant Vinny (J.Loveberry)
|7.20
|5.00
|4.40
|9 (7) Codetowin (J.Lopez)
|3.80
|3.20
|12 (9) Mkar the Fast (J.Tavares)
|5.20
Off 5:28. Time 1:10.73. Sloppy. Scratched_Mind Your Own Biz, Megan's Honor, Jeff the Lion. Also Ran_Huey Attack, Archiemyboy, Richiesgotswagger, One Putt Richie, Lake Mills, Z U Soon. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-5-2/5/7/11) 3 Correct Paid $19.15. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $15.80. $1 Exacta (5-9) paid $16.30. $0.2 Superfecta (5-9-12-3) paid $174.10. $0.5 Trifecta (5-9-12) paid $102.45.
7th_$25,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f, showers.
|7 (6) Grade One (J.Felix)
|11.20
|5.20
|4.00
|3 (3) W W Cookie Monster (V.Santiago)
|6.20
|3.60
|8 (7) Market Analysis (A.Quinonez)
|3.20
Off 5:59. Time 1:17.53. Sloppy. Scratched_Lykan. Also Ran_Devileye, Wile E Peyote, W W Hotshot, Get Hammered. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2/5/7/11-7) 3 Correct Paid $44.00. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $35.10. $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $39.40. $0.2 Superfecta (7-3-8-1) paid $78.90. $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-8) paid $89.75.
8th_$13,500, cl, 3YO up, 6f, rain.
|9 (7) Trappe Valley (C.Emigh)
|5.00
|3.20
|2.20
|1 (1) Mine My Time (J.Loveberry)
|5.60
|3.00
|6 (5) You Split Tens (A.Quinonez)
|2.20
Off 6:28. Time 1:11.33. Sloppy. Scratched_Gonzo, Gita's Lad. Also Ran_Jettin Out, Mias Moonbeam, Talis Park Grad, The Gray Blur. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/5/7/11-7-3/7/9) 3 Correct Paid $49.45. $1 Daily Double (7-9) paid $15.80. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $10.50. $0.2 Superfecta (9-1-6-2) paid $17.50. $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-6) paid $16.30.
9th_$9,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, showers.
|5 (5) Justenufftuff (J.Diego)
|34.60
|13.20
|9.20
|6 (6) Super Silver (C.Roman)
|5.00
|4.20
|1 (1) Allegiance (D.Sanchez)
|14.80
Off 6:58. Time 1:45.41. Sloppy. Scratched_Fast One, J Z's Last Try. Also Ran_Driver Dan, Majestic Day, Antrim's Giant, Behind Enemy Lines, Tap the Mojo, Tapsolute, Dollar Blue, Chapel Barn. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-5-2/5/7/11-7-3/7/9-5) 6 Correct Paid $10,063.42, 5 Correct Paid $61.52. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5/7/11-7-3/7/9-5) 4 Correct Paid $601.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3/7/9-5) 3 Correct Paid $97.40. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $1,875.75. $0.2 Superfecta (5-6-1-9) paid $4,538.20. $1 Daily Double (9-5) paid $36.00. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $90.40. Attendance unavailable. $1,516,709. Handle $26,732. Total Handle $1,543,441.
