|Hawthorne Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$22,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi, tf., clear.
|4 (4) Almuahed (R.Bowen)
|5.00
|3.40
|2.20
|1 (1) Russian Tank (J.Vega)
|5.40
|3.40
|7 (7) Driven One (J.Felix)
|3.20
Off 3:15. Time 1:42.82. Yielding. Also Ran_Angel's Magic, Oneighthundredcash, Triple Chrome, Iowa Class, Tiger Hunter, Star On the Map, Hard Company. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $10.30. $0.2 Superfecta (4-1-7-6) paid $27.94. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-7) paid $18.05.
