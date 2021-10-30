BC-Results Indiana Downs-10-Add,0114
10th_$122,240, stk, 3YO, 4f, cloudy.
QHRAI Derby Final S.
|3 (3) Wrs Moonin Thewagon (J.Marquez)
|3.20
|2.60
|2.10
|4 (4) Rock the Candy Wagon (G.Rodriguez)
|11.00
|6.60
|5 (5) On a New Note (O.Mojica)
|3.40
Off 4:59. Time 1:98.15. Sloppy. Scratched_Dynasty Train, Roxxie. Also Ran_Jess Cindy, Western Reserve, Cartel Creek, Wrs Famous Molly, Apollitical Tools, Jess Over Yonder, Flyn. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-3/11/12) 3 Correct Paid $15.25. Daily Double (5-3) paid $7.20. Exacta (3-4) paid $36.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-5-2) paid $42.41. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $29.00.
