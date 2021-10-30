BC-Results Indiana Downs-11-Add,0115
11th_$119,400, stk, 3YO, 4f, cloudy.
Sterlie Bertram Memorial Stakes Final S.
|8 (8) Stone Lake (L.Martinez)
|3.60
|2.80
|2.10
|6 (6) Rock Candy Almighty (J.Beltran)
|5.80
|5.00
|4 (4) Inseperable Blood (J.Flores)
|5.20
Off 5:31. Time 1:96.02. Sloppy. Also Ran_Wrs Raise the Bar, Wh Imastreakinbeach, Hf Stormi Daniels, Mitey Persuasive, Dna Dales Lil Zoomer, Gottasmoochjess, Jess Scare Me. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3/11/12-8) 3 Correct Paid $3.25. Daily Double (3-8) paid $6.40. Exacta (8-6) paid $25.80. $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-4-7) paid $29.49. $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-4) paid $44.10.
