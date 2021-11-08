BC-Results Indiana Downs-11-Add,0119
11th_$18,000, , 2YO, 3½f, clear.
|2 (2) Jesses Beach (E.Diaz)
|3.00
|2.80
|2.20
|3 (3) Jettin to Midnight (G.Vazquez-Gomez)
|19.00
|12.20
|1 (1) Beach Dude (C.Esqueda)
|3.60
Off 7:25. Time 1:83.50. Fast. Scratched_Separate Temptations. Also Ran_Governor K, Lf the Skat, Thisqueenisroyal, Habits Little Lady, Fe Thunderstruck, Jess One Concept. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2/7/12-2/6) 3 Correct Paid $27.95. Daily Double (2-2) paid $10.80. Exacta (2-3) paid $59.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-5) paid $125.94. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $84.50. Attendance unavailable. $1,830,910. Handle $13,179. Total Handle $1,844,089.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.