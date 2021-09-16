BC-Results Indiana Downs-2-Add,0090
2nd_$22,500, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|8 (7) Tapit's Spirit (J.Ramos)
|5.20
|3.00
|2.40
|2 (2) Sag Harbor (M.Pedroza)
|3.60
|2.60
|5 (4) American Unity (F.De La Cruz)
|2.60
Off 4:02. Time 1:04.30. Fast. Scratched_Bridgekeeper. Also Ran_Ride Richie Ride, Kosher Cowboy, Hard Night, Lonesome Sound. Daily Double (4-8) paid $54.40. Exacta (8-2) paid $20.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-5-4) paid $6.41. $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-5) paid $11.15.
